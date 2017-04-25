Man fined over assault on girlfriend

A man assaulted his girlfriend during a drunken row in Cork City centre and yesterday he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Andrew Buckley, aged 21, of 62, Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to a total of three charges arising out of the incident.

He admitted being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others, engaging in threatening behaviour and assaulting Aoife O’Sullivan.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined the accused €350 for assaulting Ms O’Sullivan and fined him €100 for engaging in threatening behaviour and another €100 for being drunk and a source of danger.