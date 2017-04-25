Home»Today's Stories

Man fined over assault on girlfriend

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

A man assaulted his girlfriend during a drunken row in Cork City centre and yesterday he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Andrew Buckley, aged 21, of 62, Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty yesterday to a total of three charges arising out of the incident.

He admitted being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others, engaging in threatening behaviour and assaulting Aoife O’Sullivan.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined the accused €350 for assaulting Ms O’Sullivan and fined him €100 for engaging in threatening behaviour and another €100 for being drunk and a source of danger.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork, drunk, assault

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Discovery paves way for multiple sclerosis treatments

Kathleen Lynch to contest next election despite ‘bruising’ defeat

‘No room at the inn’ for tourism workers

Up to two consultants a month quit


Breaking Stories

Poll shows overwhelming opposition to Catholic Church involvement in new maternity hospital

GRA calls for audit on number of assaults on Gardaí

Gardaí search for teenage boy missing since Saturday

British MP says Catholics in the North 'urged direct rule' weeks ago

Lifestyle

Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia

Prine Harry opens up about pain following his mother's death

Vandalism of landscape and natural history

5 things to do this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 