Home»Today's Stories

Man fined for having drug used in Amazon

Friday, September 08, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

A man has been convicted of being in possession of a rare drug which he told the court was “mostly used for spiritual or religious practice” in the Amazon jungle.

George Reynolds, with an address at Shalom, the Rock, Kinsale, Co Cork, had pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis and 0.444g of N-Dimethyltryptamine.

Insp Pat Meaney, prosecuting, told Bandon District Court that on December 10, 2015 at about 5.10pm gardaí conducted a search at the property at the Rock in Kinsale under a warrant.

Insp Meaney said there were a number of people in the property at the time and that controlled drugs were found on everyone present.

He told Judge David Waters that Mr Reynolds took ownership of cannabis worth €350 and the .444g grams of the drug, also known as N, which was in capsule form.

Judge Waters said, “It is a rare drug. I’ve never heard of it,” to which Mr Reynolds said: “It’s mostly used in the Amazon jungle. It’s mostly used for spiritual and religious practices.”

Dimethyltryptamine is a naturally occurring molecule in some plants and is a component in the Amazonian ayahuasca brew. It is a powerful hallucinogenic which has gained popularity in Europe, while some Westerners have travelled to parts of the Amazon to undergo ayahuasca ceremonies. Some people have claimed that these ceremonies have therapeutic effects but there have also been a number of warnings that it can have hugely harmful effects.

Mr Reynolds’ solicitor, Eamon Fleming, told the court that his client was now 27 and had a lifestyle that had been “fairly chaotic in the last number of years,” but he had now enrolled in a local college in a two-year outdoor adventure course.

The judge convicted Reynolds and fined him €250 for possession of the N-Dimethyltryptamine capsules and €200 for the cannabis.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Amazon, Drug, Fine

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Inescapable conclusion’ that breath-test statistics were inflated by gardaí

One in 50 children with Down syndrome has arthritis

Moyross residents complain over show

Householders warned about fake Irish Water emails


Breaking Stories

EU says Irish border will not be a 'Brexit' test case for Britain

Ireland’s revolutionary years captured in ’Atlas of the Irish Revolution’

Ross urges immediate disqualification for drink driving will benefit rural Ireland

Inquest hears how fall during sea rescue unlikely to have contributed to teen’s death

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 