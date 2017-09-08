Man fined for having drug used in Amazon

A man has been convicted of being in possession of a rare drug which he told the court was “mostly used for spiritual or religious practice” in the Amazon jungle.

George Reynolds, with an address at Shalom, the Rock, Kinsale, Co Cork, had pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis and 0.444g of N-Dimethyltryptamine.

Insp Pat Meaney, prosecuting, told Bandon District Court that on December 10, 2015 at about 5.10pm gardaí conducted a search at the property at the Rock in Kinsale under a warrant.

Insp Meaney said there were a number of people in the property at the time and that controlled drugs were found on everyone present.

He told Judge David Waters that Mr Reynolds took ownership of cannabis worth €350 and the .444g grams of the drug, also known as N, which was in capsule form.

Judge Waters said, “It is a rare drug. I’ve never heard of it,” to which Mr Reynolds said: “It’s mostly used in the Amazon jungle. It’s mostly used for spiritual and religious practices.”

Dimethyltryptamine is a naturally occurring molecule in some plants and is a component in the Amazonian ayahuasca brew. It is a powerful hallucinogenic which has gained popularity in Europe, while some Westerners have travelled to parts of the Amazon to undergo ayahuasca ceremonies. Some people have claimed that these ceremonies have therapeutic effects but there have also been a number of warnings that it can have hugely harmful effects.

Mr Reynolds’ solicitor, Eamon Fleming, told the court that his client was now 27 and had a lifestyle that had been “fairly chaotic in the last number of years,” but he had now enrolled in a local college in a two-year outdoor adventure course.

The judge convicted Reynolds and fined him €250 for possession of the N-Dimethyltryptamine capsules and €200 for the cannabis.