Man faces jail for threat to ‘hang woman from a tree’

Saturday, December 23, 2017
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man who allegedly threatened a young woman that he would hang her from a tree and petrol-bomb her home will spend Christmas in prison.

Inspector John Deasy said that directions have not yet been obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions: “These are fairly serious charges.” The inspector applied to have the case against the accused, Anthony Burke, adjourned until January 4.

Judge Kelleher recalled refusing bail to Burke at Cork District Court and yesterday asked if the accused had succeeded in a subsequent application to the High Court, in Dublin. Solicitor, Gerard Hanley, said the application had not been successful. Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody, until January 4.

Garda Liam Lingane originally objected to bail being granted to 37-year-old Anthony Burke, at Cork District Court.

Burke, who said he had a place to stay at Gerald Griffin Street, Cork, if released, faced three charges, one of making the threat against the young woman, one of entering her neighbour’s house as a trespasser, and a count of assault causing harm to the man in that house. Garda Liam Lingane said: “It is alleged he made serious threats to burn down the house and cars outside it. It is alleged that he ran into the neighbour’s house and tried to steal the keys of a car and attacked the man in that house. This man is very, very ill and it is believed he has a broken rib now (as a result of the alleged assault).”

He said the threats to the young woman included one to petrol-bomb her home and hang her from a tree. She has not been identified, for legal reasons. She testified: “I am in fear of my life of him.”

Burke said of the alleged threats: “I cannot remember making any threats. I was kind of out of my head on tablets… It is all lies.”


