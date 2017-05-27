Home»Today's Stories

Man faces charge over murder of Romanian

Saturday, May 27, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe

A 59-year-old man has appeared at Limerick District Court charged with the murder of a Romanian national in the city last Wednesday.

Desmond Coyle at Limerick District Court. Picture: Press 22

Desmond Coyle, originally from Garryowen, of 10 Davis St, Limerick, has been charged with the murder of Calo Carpaci , 58, at Roches Row, Limerick, on May 24.

The accused was arrested, charged and cautioned by Detective Sergeant Arthur Ryan on Thursday night.

Defence solicitor Ted McCarthy told Judge Mary Larkin that as the accused was charged with murder, a bail application could not be put before the court and was a matter for the High Court in Cloverhill.

After a legal aid certificate was granted, Mr McCarthy sought that the accused receive all necessary medical assistance at Limerick Prison.

A psychiatric examination and report relating to the accused should also be carried out, Mr McCarthy said.

Mr Coyle was remanded in custody to appear before the court, via video link, next Tuesday.

