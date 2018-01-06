Home»Today's Stories

Man donates more than €3k over driving offences

Saturday, January 06, 2018
Anne Lucey

A 20-year-old man, banned from driving for 12 years for not having insurance, had “been working all hours to put money aside for the poor box”, a solicitor said yesterday.

Robin Martin, of Cappanacush West, Greenane, Killarney, Co Kerry, has paid over €3,000 to the poor box after driving without insurance on six occasions in Kenmare and in Killarney. He pleaded guilty yesterday at Kenmare District Court which heard he was hoping to join the British Army.

Martin admitted offences relating to September 2016 along with January 14, April 18, May 7, May 9, and June 10 last year.

Kenmare Sgt Derek Fleming said there was “no excuse”, but told Judge James O’Connor, “he’s not a troublemaker per se.”

Martin’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked that the accused would not get jail. His client had already paid €2,250 to the court poor box.

His mother had borrowed a further €1,000 which was also donated yesterday.

“We have a young man working all hours in the hotels to put money aside for the poor box. He has applied to become a member of the armed forces in the six counties,” Mr O’Connell said.

However, the likely army career in the Irish Guards Regiment could not progress if he were jailed.

Judge O’Connor banned Martin from driving for 12 years and warned him he faced jail if he came before the courts again.


