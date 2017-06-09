Man died of haemorrhage and shock

A former chief of staff of the Real IRA and father of two children died of multiple gunshot wounds his inquest has heard.

Investigating gardaí said that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll, who was shot dead on the northside of Cork City on December 7, 2016.

Mr O’Driscoll, aged 37, of Glenview Heights, Ballyvolane, in Cork was shot four times as he was walking along the Old Commons Road in Blackpool shortly after he had finished work at a local builders.

He was approached by two men wearing balaclavas. Mr O’Driscoll was shot once and then three more times while he was on the ground. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he underwent emergency surgery. However, he died of his injuries.

At Cork Coroner’s Court yesterday gardaí told coroner Philip Comyn that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the murder. A file on the case is being sent to the DPP. Mr Comyn agreed to adjourn the case until November 30.

The inquest also heard from assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, who carried out an autopsy on the deceased. She said Mr O’Driscoll died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple gun shot wounds.

Mr O’Driscoll was engaged and was due to marry his fiancee this year. He played football with Delaney’s GAA and managed a soccer team.

He was the victim of a punishment attack in 2014 by former associates. The then 34-year-old, known as “The Beast,” was attacked near his Ballyvolane home on the northside of Cork City.

The IRA claimed it was responsible for that shooting in a statement released through the 32 County Sovereignty Movement. The group said Mr O’Driscoll was targeted for his “unrepublican conduct”.

Mr O’Driscoll was previously convicted of RIRA membership and served time in jail. However, his conviction was quashed on a technicality after an appeal.