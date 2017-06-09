Home»Today's Stories

Man died of haemorrhage and shock

Friday, June 09, 2017
Olivia Kelleher

A former chief of staff of the Real IRA and father of two children died of multiple gunshot wounds his inquest has heard.

Aidan O'Driscoll: His inquest heard he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigating gardaí said that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll, who was shot dead on the northside of Cork City on December 7, 2016.

Mr O’Driscoll, aged 37, of Glenview Heights, Ballyvolane, in Cork was shot four times as he was walking along the Old Commons Road in Blackpool shortly after he had finished work at a local builders.

He was approached by two men wearing balaclavas. Mr O’Driscoll was shot once and then three more times while he was on the ground. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he underwent emergency surgery. However, he died of his injuries.

At Cork Coroner’s Court yesterday gardaí told coroner Philip Comyn that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the murder. A file on the case is being sent to the DPP. Mr Comyn agreed to adjourn the case until November 30.

The inquest also heard from assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, who carried out an autopsy on the deceased. She said Mr O’Driscoll died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple gun shot wounds.

Mr O’Driscoll was engaged and was due to marry his fiancee this year. He played football with Delaney’s GAA and managed a soccer team.

He was the victim of a punishment attack in 2014 by former associates. The then 34-year-old, known as “The Beast,” was attacked near his Ballyvolane home on the northside of Cork City.

The IRA claimed it was responsible for that shooting in a statement released through the 32 County Sovereignty Movement. The group said Mr O’Driscoll was targeted for his “unrepublican conduct”.

Mr O’Driscoll was previously convicted of RIRA membership and served time in jail. However, his conviction was quashed on a technicality after an appeal.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Aidan O’Driscoll

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fears grow for missing woman in Cork

‘Friendlier’ garda system needed to report radicalisation fears

Care home resident required treatment in hospital after ingesting latex gloves

Terence MacSwiney wedding gift on public display for first time


Breaking Stories

Live #ElectionNI: Three MPs retain their seats as the first results are declared

Gardaí issue appeal for teenage boy missing since end of April

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s public sector pay deal

Daily Million prize means 'hard-working' couple can afford to buy home in Dublin

Lifestyle

From the closet to the canvas: Acknowledging those living under oppressive sexuality laws

Ask Audrey: Herself is after falling in with a bunch of intellectuals inside in Killorglin

Model behaviour: Plus-size on the runway can still raise eyebrows

The Beatles are back with remastered 'Sgt Pepper's'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 