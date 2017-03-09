Man denies kidnapping and robbery

A man has gone on trial charged with kidnapping a post office worker, his partner, and their baby before robbing over €600,000 from the man’s workplace.

It is the State’s case that Jonathan Gill, aged 35, was one of a gang of five who together were involved in holding the family hostage in their home before moving them to a shed about a 90-minute drive away.

The couple were threatened with what they believed to be guns and were tied up with cable ties.

Mr Gill, of Malahide Rd, Swords, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to falsely imprisoning Warren Nawn, Jean Marie Matthews, and their 10-week-old baby in Drogheda, Co Louth, between August 1 and 2, 2011.

He has also pleaded not guilty to robbery of €661,125 at An Post, West St, Drogheda, on August 2, 2011.

Vincent Heneghan, prosecuting, told the jury they would hear evidence the couple were watching TV when there was a knock to the door.

Mr Nawn answered and a man with a scarf on his face threw a pizza box at him before tackling him to the ground, Mr Heneghan told the jury. A second man then raided their home and duct tape was put on Mr Nawn’s mouth and eyes before he was placed in cable ties.

Mr Nawn was later put in the boot of his car and Ms Matthews and the baby placed in the front, said Mr Heneghan. The family were driven about 90 minutes and placed in a shed.

Mr Heneghan said it is expected the jury will hear evidence that the couple were continually threatened in an aggressive way and had guns pointed at them.

The next morning Mr Nawn was handed his An Post uniform and told to drive to work.

“He followed their instructions because he was put in fear,” Mr Heneghan told the jury.

He said Mr Nawn met with his boss and told him that his partner and child had been kept and were being told they would be shot. He was instructed to get whatever cash there was in the post office at the time.

Mr Heneghan said a cash drop was due at the post office and 15 minutes later that money was delivered.

The raiders spoke to Mr Nawn’s boss and Ms Matthews was also instructed to call the man and tell him a gun was being held to her head. She said she had her baby with her.

Mr Heneghan said Mr Nawn was then instructed to take the cash and deliver it to a specific location.

The jury heard there would be evidence that Mr Nawn’s boss was told not to do anything for 30 minutes after Mr Nawn left, but he ultimately alerted the gardaí who were there when the complainant returned to the post office.

Mr Heneghan told the jury Ms Matthews had been transferred to a different location. She was cable tied to a bed in a burnt out shed but managed to get free and gardaí were contacted.

The trial continues.