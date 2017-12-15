Home»Today's Stories

Man denied drug dealing after cannabis find

Friday, December 15, 2017

A young man had a stash of 14 deals of cannabis in a shoebox in his bedroom. When gardaí asked him if he was dealing to pay for his own drug use, he replied: “That’s bullshit.”

Cork District Court

Seán Buckley, aged 22, formerly of 63 Waterfall Rd, Bishopstown, failed to show up in Cork District Court yesterday for his trial on charges of possessing cannabis for his own use and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

Judge Marie Keane was told that Buckley had left the country. She said the case could proceed in his absence. She convicted Buckley after hearing the evidence and signed an imprisonment warrant for three months’ jail.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy testified that he obtained a warrant to search Buckley’s bedroom. The detective was admitted to the house on May 27, 2016, and conducted a search of the defendant’s bedroom. He was not present at the time.

“I went to the bedroom. I searched the room. There was a shoebox under a TV with 14 separate bags of cannabis and a weighing scales and two €50 notes,” said Det Garda Kennedy.

Buckley later arranged to meet gardaí for the purpose of interview. He said he had the weed for his own use and would have smoked the quantity that was seized in about a fortnight.

Interviewed by Det Garda Kennedy and Det Garda Rory O’Connell, it was put to Buckley: “You are involved in the sale or supply of cannabis to feed your drug habit.”

Buckley replied: “That’s bullshit.”

Michael Quinlan, defending, said there was no tick list of drug customers and no evidence of drug-related communications on the defendant’s phone.

The solicitor said a weighing scales could be found in any home.

Det Garda Kennedy said one would not weigh flour on the kind of weighing scales found with the cannabis and it was the kind of device often found with drugs.

Judge Keane convicted Buckley on possession and possession for sale or supply, taking the first charge into consideration as she imposed a three-month sentence on the more serious count.


