Man criticises judge and says gardaí ‘don’t give a s**t’

A man seeking the return of property from the State accused the gardaí of not giving a shit and he claimed the judge was working for the prosecution and the reporter covering the case was backing the guards.

These allegations were made yesterday at Cork District Court in the course of a police property application by Hugh O’Brien of Ballyanly, Inniscarra, Co Cork.

O’Brien was seeking the return of property seized from him in the course of an investigation of harassment of neighbours.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the applicant was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment for the harassment of neighbours on February 10, 2016.

That sentence is now the subject of judicial review proceedings brought by O’Brien to the High Court.

Insp Coholan said the State was opposed to the application to return the seized property to O’Brien, who is aged around 50, as it related to the case which was the subject of judicial review.

The inspector said the seized property consisted of 26 copybooks, three USB sticks and six photographs.

O’Brien disputed that description of the property taken and he said there were lamps taken as well as money and a lot more copybooks. Insp Coholan disputed that.

When Judge Olann Kelleher spoke during the police property application yesterday the applicant said: “Hold on now a second. You don’t want to hear the truth. My mother got a tough time from the cops in Ballincollig.

“I am afraid, judge, you are working for the prosecution.

“Can you tell me what does photos of my family have to do with judicial review only to put psychological pressure on me.”

O’Brien said the gardaí had caused damage to his property and, spelling out the swear word, “they don’t give a S-H-I-T about it”.

Turning to the reporter covering the application, he said: “Your man is scribbling like hell, he thinks he has a great story… you needn’t bother putting that in the Echo… He is backing the guards.”

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn the application for the return of property until after the date of the judicial review in the High Court.

He adjourned the matter until May 18, 2018, at Cork District Court.