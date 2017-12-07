Man charged with murder of 22-year-old mother of one

A murder charge has been brought against a 26-year-old man arising out of the investigation into the death of a young mother in Cork City last April.

Adam O’Keeffe faced a single charge, accused of murdering Amy McCarthy, a 22-year-old mother of one, at 36 Sheares St, on April 29/30, 2017.

Detective Sergeant Shane Bergin testified that he formally arrested Mr O’Keeffe in the precincts of the courthouse on Washington St at 9am yesterday.

The detective said Mr O’Keeffe was given a copy of the charge and was told he did not have to make any response to the charge but that anything he might say would be written down and could be given in evidence. O’Keeffe made no reply.

Mr O’Keeffe arrived in the dock in the centre of Court-room 1 at Cork District Court yesterday at 12.30pm.

He immediately bent over, almost double, looking at the floor, and was hardly visible in the dock.

Members of the family of the deceased were present for the brief hearing. A number of them wept and were comforted by other family members.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute Mr O’Keeffe on indictment at the Central Criminal Court. The DPP said if the accused entered a plea of guilty, he could be sent forward for sentence at the Central Criminal Court.

Solicitor Eddie Burke was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. Mr Burke said a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused did not have the right to apply for bail at the district court, that that could only be done before the High Court. The judge remanded him in custody for one week, until December 13, at Cork District Court, for service of documents.

Mr Burke applied to have Mr O’Keeffe remanded in custody to Wheatfield Prison. Judge Kelleher said that would be a matter for the prison authorities.

The body of Ms McCarthy was found in a second-floor room in a vacant office block on Sheares St, at the rear of the Mercy University Hospital, by paramedics at around 7am on April 30.

The paramedics had been called after the emergency services were alerted by a man in a derelict office building after he tried to wake Ms McCarthy but failed to rouse her.

Ms McCarthy was treated at the scene but paramedics were unable to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and gardaí were called.