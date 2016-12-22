Home»Today's Stories

Man charged with friend’s manslaughter

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man charged with the manslaughter of a friend in a case where the deceased suffered a fatal gunshot wound at a house in Cork City last April.

Det Sgt Martin Canny arrested and charged Trevor O’Gorman, aged 44, of 27 Sarahville Place, Pouladuff Rd, Cork, last month and charged him. The charge is for the manslaughter of Diarmuid Byrne, aged 41, at Mr Byrne’s home at Plunkett Rd in Ballyphehane in Cork on April 26.

Mr Byrne died instantly after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head from his legally held shotgun while in his family home on the day in question.

The case was adjourned until yesterday to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Mr O’Gorman was remanded on continuing bail. Conditions required him to sign on daily at Togher Garda Station and surrender his passport to gardaí.

Judge Keane send the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 7.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche


Breaking Stories

Hundreds struggling for food queue in the rain for food bags in Limerick city

Almost 3,000 queue for food packages in Dublin

Childline expect more than 1,000 calls from children in distress on Christmas Day

Homeless activists take over disused office building in Sligo town

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 