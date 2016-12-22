Man charged with friend’s manslaughter

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man charged with the manslaughter of a friend in a case where the deceased suffered a fatal gunshot wound at a house in Cork City last April.

Det Sgt Martin Canny arrested and charged Trevor O’Gorman, aged 44, of 27 Sarahville Place, Pouladuff Rd, Cork, last month and charged him. The charge is for the manslaughter of Diarmuid Byrne, aged 41, at Mr Byrne’s home at Plunkett Rd in Ballyphehane in Cork on April 26.

Mr Byrne died instantly after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head from his legally held shotgun while in his family home on the day in question.

The case was adjourned until yesterday to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Mr O’Gorman was remanded on continuing bail. Conditions required him to sign on daily at Togher Garda Station and surrender his passport to gardaí.

Judge Keane send the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 7.