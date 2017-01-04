Man charged over child porn images

A man yesterday appeared before a district court in Kerry charged with possession of more than 120 images of child pornography involving pre-teen girls or girls under the age of 17, along with nine video files.

Kieran Foley, aged 40, of Dairy Cottage, Knockreer, Killarney is charged with knowingly having in his possession on May 19, 2011, at his address, images of child pornography. Some 57 were of pre-teen girls “engaged in oral sex or exposed to sexual activity” and 72 were of pre-teen girls or girls under the age of 17 “with their genital area exposed”, according to the charge.

There were nine videos, of which five videos are of preteen girls engaged in oral sex or exposed to sexual activity, and four videos of pre-teen girls or girls under 17 with their genital area exposed, according to the charge.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

The book of evidence was also served and Mr Foley was sent forward from Killarney District Court for trial on a single charge to the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in the Tralee.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said there had been “unstinting co-operation” from Mr Foley from the very beginning of the case. Gardaíhad no objection to bail.

Judge James O’Connor inquired if “the source” of the material was coming from the locality, and was told it was not.