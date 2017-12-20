Home»Today's Stories

Man charged over alleged cocaine laboratory granted bail

Wednesday, December 20, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

One of four people arrested and charged in connection with an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory has been granted bail.

William Gilsenan, who is charged in connection with an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory, pictured outside Clonakilty courthouse.

William Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, had initially been refused bail at a sitting of Bandon District Court but successfully challenged that decision in the High Court last Thursday.

Bail was then granted at Clonakilty District Court yesterday when his sister-in-law provided an independent surety of €15,000.

Mr Gilsenan, 51, was one of four people arrested at a holiday home in Bantry in West Cork on November 26 last, when officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit conducted a search at Seascape, Dromleigh. Earlier court sittings heard that bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was found at the property.

Mr Gilsenan, his son Dean, with the same address at 2 Kilmahuddrick Green in Clondalkin, Sean McManus of 32 Burrowfield Rd in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm in Alicante in Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dean Gilsenan, Mr McManus, and Ms Sloyan had also been refused bail at earlier court sittings.

Insp Gary McPolin told Judge Mary Dorgan at Clonakilty District Court yesterday that William Gilsenan had received bail in the High Court on December 14, subject to the surety being provided.

Mr Gilsenan’s solicitor, Finbarr Murphy, said surety was being provided in the form of a bank draft and that it was being provided by Martina Proctor, who has an address in Clondalkin.

Insp McPolin agreed that gardaí were satisfied with the provenance of the surety being provided. Ms Proctor took to the witness box and confirmed the surety was her own funds.

She confirmed that Mr Gilsenan was her brother-in-law and she said she was aware that the money, in the form of the bank draft made out to the Courts Service, could be at risk if there was any breach of bail or in the event of a failure by Mr Gilsenan to attend trial. She also assured the judge that no stop would be applied to the transfer of the funds.

Mr Gilsenan is to return to Clonakilty District Court on January 16, alongside his three co- accused, who remain in custody.

Insp McPolin told the judge that, on that date, formal directions will be issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions and legal representatives of all four accused consented to the January 16 court dates.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CourtWilliam Gilsenan

More in this Section

Garda Superintendent: Romanians flown in to beg on Cork streets

Autopsy due on man found at foot of stairs in Cobh

New figures show housing crisis worse than official figures suggest

Motorists to be informed why their insurance premiums change


Breaking Stories

Investigation underway as man found dead in Cork

Eighth Amendment Committee to present final recommendations today

Reopening of Stepaside Garda Station may only be temporary measure

Rent and homeless figures rise

Lifestyle

2017 a fine year for games consoles

Check out the winners as we put festive mince pies to the taste test

Gemma Sugrue finds her voice

‘I won’t survive another winter’ - the last words of woman who died in a doorway

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 16, 2017

    • 1
    • 21
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 40
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »