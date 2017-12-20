Man charged over alleged cocaine laboratory granted bail

One of four people arrested and charged in connection with an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory has been granted bail.

William Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, had initially been refused bail at a sitting of Bandon District Court but successfully challenged that decision in the High Court last Thursday.

Bail was then granted at Clonakilty District Court yesterday when his sister-in-law provided an independent surety of €15,000.

Mr Gilsenan, 51, was one of four people arrested at a holiday home in Bantry in West Cork on November 26 last, when officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit conducted a search at Seascape, Dromleigh. Earlier court sittings heard that bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was found at the property.

Mr Gilsenan, his son Dean, with the same address at 2 Kilmahuddrick Green in Clondalkin, Sean McManus of 32 Burrowfield Rd in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm in Alicante in Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dean Gilsenan, Mr McManus, and Ms Sloyan had also been refused bail at earlier court sittings.

Insp Gary McPolin told Judge Mary Dorgan at Clonakilty District Court yesterday that William Gilsenan had received bail in the High Court on December 14, subject to the surety being provided.

Mr Gilsenan’s solicitor, Finbarr Murphy, said surety was being provided in the form of a bank draft and that it was being provided by Martina Proctor, who has an address in Clondalkin.

Insp McPolin agreed that gardaí were satisfied with the provenance of the surety being provided. Ms Proctor took to the witness box and confirmed the surety was her own funds.

She confirmed that Mr Gilsenan was her brother-in-law and she said she was aware that the money, in the form of the bank draft made out to the Courts Service, could be at risk if there was any breach of bail or in the event of a failure by Mr Gilsenan to attend trial. She also assured the judge that no stop would be applied to the transfer of the funds.

Mr Gilsenan is to return to Clonakilty District Court on January 16, alongside his three co- accused, who remain in custody.

Insp McPolin told the judge that, on that date, formal directions will be issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions and legal representatives of all four accused consented to the January 16 court dates.