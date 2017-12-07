Man charged after arrests at halting site

A multi-agency operation which saw the arrest of three men at a traveller site on the N25 Cork to Midleton Road near Little Island resulted in one man being brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connor testified at Cork District Court that he arrested Thomas Gray, aged 34, of N25 halting site, Little Island, Co Cork.

The first charge stated on a date unknown between August 28 and December 5 at Oakbrook, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, he handled stolen property — a Nissan Qashqai, with 2014 registration, knowing it was stolen.

On December 5 at the N25 halting site he handled the stolen keys of this car, it is alleged in the next charge.

He is also charged that on November 8 at Mahon Point shopping centre car park, he was using the car without the consent of the owner.

Inspector Adrian Gamble applied to have the accused remanded on bail. There was no objection to bail on certain agreed conditions.

They consisted of the requirement to sign daily at Mayfield Garda Station, reside at the N25 halting site, keep a curfew from 10pm until 6am and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

A file is being prepared for the DPP. The case was adjourned to Cork District Court on December 20.