Man charged after €10k drug seizure in Cork

A 36-year-old Blarney man appeared at Cork District Court yesterday by video link from prison on charges related to a €10,000 drugs seizure by gardaí last week.

Garrett Hill, of 19 The View, Gleann na Rí, Tower, Blarney, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday and charged with two offences following the drugs seizure by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

He was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at the same address on January 12.

Detective Garda Fergal Ashcroft of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution and said the accused made no reply to the charges, after caution. Bail had been refused at a special sitting last weekend.

Inspector Adrian Gamble applied yesterday to Judge Olann Kelleher to have the accused further remanded in custody for a fortnight to allow time for the prosecution to get directions from the DPP.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant could not oppose the application as it was a very recent case. He said paperwork had been lodged with the High Court in Dublin for an application to have him released on bail.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until February 1. He will appear by video link from prison on that date or in person if he is granted bail.