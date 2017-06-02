Man caught with suitcase of cocaine spared jail term

A five-year suspended jail term was imposed yesterday on a Cobh man caught more than two years ago with more than €28,000 worth of cocaine stashed in a suitcase on top of a wardrobe at his home.

Jason McCarthy, of 6 College Court, College Manor, Cobh, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of having cocaine for sale or supply to others when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole testified that a warrant was obtained to search the home of the accused on February 7, 2015.

Officers met the accused outside his home and showed him the warrant. He volunteered to the gardaí that there was cocaine in the house. He brought them to a bedroom where there was cocaine in a suitcase on top of a wardrobe. The cocaine had a street value in excess of €28,000. He was arrested and taken to Cobh garda station for questioning.

Det Garda O’Toole said McCarthy claimed he was to receive €200 for storing the drugs.

“He might have been under duress. He had money difficulties at the time. He had no previous convictions. He has not come to the attention of gardaí since.”