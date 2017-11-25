Man caught with hundreds of child porn images released on bail

A man who was caught over five years ago with hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer was released after a week in jail yesterday to await sentencing in February.

Ronan Crowley, aged 34, who now lives at 47 Gould St, Cork, was remanded in custody until yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin decided to release the accused and remand him on bail until February 28, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that, on September 20, 2012, at an address at Dunbar St, Cork, he had child porn in his possession.

Detective Garda Myles Moran said the raid on the defendant’s home at Gould St was made on the basis of information received about downloaded material.

Specifically, he had 167 image files and 125 movie files. Det Garda Moran said the images and videos included depictions of children in sexual activities with other children and in some cases with adults. He said the accused was totally co-operative with the investigation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said on Monday he could not understand why Crowley, who was a qualified tradesman, could not find work and pay for rehabilitative treatment. He said Crowley got into viewing child pornography through idleness.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said the accused was keen to get treatment but was presently unemployed.

On Monday, it was confirmed the accused had not gotten a job or completed the rehabilitation.