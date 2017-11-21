Man caught with child pornography remanded

A man who was caught over five years ago with hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer was remanded in custody until Friday as the sentencing judge said there was a breakdown in the accused doing what was required.

Ronan Crowley, aged 34, who now lives at 47 Gould St, Cork, came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that, on September 20, 2012, at an address at Dunbar St, Cork, he had child pornography in his possession.

Detective Garda Myles Moran said the raid on the defendant’s home at Gould St was made on the basis of information received about downloaded material.

Specifically, he had 167 image files and 125 movie files.

Det Garda Moran said the images and videos included depictions of children in sexual activities with other children and in some cases with adults.

Det Garda Moran said the accused was totally co-operative with the investigation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he could not understand why the accused who was a qualified tradesman could not find work and pay for the rehabilitative treatment he needed.

The judge said the accused got into viewing child pornography through idleness.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said that the accused was keen to get treatment but was presently unemployed.

When the matter was mentioned, it was confirmed that the accused had not gotten a job or completed the rehabilitation programme.

The judge remanded the defendant in custody until Friday for sentencing and said yesterday that the situation was nowhere near good enough.