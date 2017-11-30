Man caught with bolt cutter down his pants

A man walking through Cork city with a bolt cutter down his tracksuit pants and tied from a cord around his neck claimed it was a measure he took to relieve pain from a dislocated shoulder.

David Downer, of 14 Old Market Place, Gurranabraher, Cork, gave that explanation when he was stopped by a garda sergeant after midnight.

However, he pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of having the bolt cutter at Liberty Street, Cork, with the intent it would be used in connection with an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

On another occasion, he was stopped in Douglas, Cork, with a bolt cutter and a hacksaw in a rucksack after two o’clock in the morning.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at Cork District Court that back on May 6, 2013, at Liberty Street Downer was stopped by Sgt Alan Cronin who was on patrol in the area.

Downer, 35, consented to a search. During the course of the search Sgt Cronin found a bolt-cutters concealed down his tracksuit pants. The bolt cutter was secured around his neck by a cord.

After caution, he said, “Because my left shoulder was dislocated I couldn’t afford any free weights. Walking is a great exercise with the cutters over my shoulder but if I could I would use free weights.”

Several months earlier on December 2, 2012, Sgt James Buckley was at South Douglas Road at 2.20am and he found the defendant appearing nervous and anxious.

He had a black rucksack containing a bolt-cutters and a hacksaw. On that occasion, he said he was going to sell the bolt cutter and hacksaw to some friends.

Judge Olann Kelleher said yesterday that because of the passage of time and the fact that the accused had stayed out of trouble since then he would give the accused the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act.