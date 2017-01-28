Man beaten unconscious and attacked when he woke

A young man was beaten unconscious by three teenagers who attacked him on the street — and when he regained consciousness they resumed their attack.

Inspector John Deasy said yesterday at a juvenile session of Cork District Court that the victim was set upon at 11.30pm on March 11, 2016, by the trio.

Another young man with the victim managed to run away unharmed. However, the victim was not so lucky.

He was punched and kicked in the head until he lay unconscious on the ground with lacerations to his face and mouth.

He also suffered a broken nose.

At that point the attackers rifled through his pockets, but he had nothing.

Insp Deasy said the young man regained consciousness only to be punched and kicked again.

Three teenagers pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the young man.

Judge Con O’Leary sentenced one of the trio to eight months in detention; one to four months; and put one of them on a probation bond for 12 months on condition that he would have no contact with his co-accused, would abstain from intoxicants, and abide by all directions of the probation service in times of rehabilitation and education.

The injured party who, at 21 years of age, was older than his attackers, did not wish to appear in court to give evidence of the assault and how it had affected him.

The attackers were identified through CCTV and gardaí tracked them down in an investigation that went on for a number of weeks after the attack.