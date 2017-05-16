Man bailed for threatening to kill ex, then repeats threat

A young man with a violent history threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend an hour after being released on bail on another charge of threatening to kill her.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said a worrying feature of the victim impact report was that the young woman feared for her life, particularly when one of the threats was repeated in front of a member on An Garda Síochána who was arresting him.

The judge said the young woman had done everything right — going to court to get a protection order, going to the gardaí — but still she was being threatened and put in fear for her life.

Conor Cronin of 8 Ballynaroon Grove, The Highlands, Glounthaune, Co Cork, faced sentencing on signed pleas of guilty to two charges of threatening to kill the young woman.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he wanted a psychiatric report on the accused in advance of sentencing for the death threats. The young man said through his barrister, Brendan Kelly, that he wanted to be sentenced yesterday.

The judge adjourned sentencing until November and remanded him in custody.

As he was being escorted into custody Cronin banged a door and shouted, “It’s a fucking joke”.

Cronin admitted that on February 22 at Ovens, Co Cork, he made a threat to Jessica Lucey to kill her or cause her serious harm.

He also admitted that two days later at Old Youghal Road, Cork, that he repeated this threat about killing or seriously harming Ms Lucey but that on this occasion he made the threat to Garda Patrick Prendergast.

Garda Prendergast said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Cronin had been in a relationship with Jessica Lucey and this relationship ended two years ago. He returned from England and went to her home in Ovens and banged on the door.

He was arrested and brought to court and given bail. “Within an hour of being released on his bail he rang her and said, ‘I promise you, you are dead’.”

He followed this with three emails, all of which were threatening and included the following: “You are dead, trust me”; “You just got me five months, I promise you are dead”; and “You got me arrested, I will never let that go”.

Even when he was arrested later he was still making threats, saying in front of gardaí that he had contacted friends, warning, “She will be got.”

Noting previous convictions, including violent disorder and two for assault causing harm, the judge said the accused had “a strong propensity for violence”.