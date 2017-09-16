Home»Today's Stories

Man arrested for having no national ID or passport

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Liam Heylin

Gardaí arrested a man at a car valeting premises in Cork for having no passport or national ID yesterday.

Detective Garda Robert McCarthy arrested Ambrose Amorjie, aged 37, at the valeting outlet in White’s Cross yesterday morning and brought him before Cork District Court. He applied to have him remanded in custody to allow enquiries to be made through Interpol and other relevant agencies.

The charge was of failing to have a passport or similar identification papers as required of foreign-nationals.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there would be an immediate plea of guilty to the offence. The matter could not proceed yesterday, however, as gardaí were not satisfied with his identification.

“He was given ample opportunity to produce it this morning and he did not do so,” Det Garda McCarthy said. “The Garda National Immigration Bureau have no record of the name given.”

Mr Buttimer said: “What he tells me is that this is his actual real name. He came in under the radar in circumstances that were no doubt secret.”

Det Garda McCarthy said: “We said this morning we would bring him to his address but he would not tell us even where he stayed last night.”

Mr Buttimer said the defendant stayed at 6 Gerald Griffin St, Cork. He said the defendant’s previous residence in Europe was in Austria and he had some dealings with the Austrian immigration authorities.

Mr Buttimer said Amorjie had been at that Cork address for in excess of one year and his communication skills were pretty poor.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused had failed to co-operate with gardaí so far. He remanded him in custody to next Wednesday.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish tax rate blow as Europe demands ‘level playing field’

LISTEN: Victim says media needs review of how it discusses rape

Woman found dead had been beaten, strangled

Woman died after blunt force trauma to the head


Breaking Stories

Three arrested after Cavan pub burglary

Taxi fares to go up as National Transport Authority green lights hikes

UK lecturer sentenced in absence over indecent images of children after going on run to Dublin

Baby girl seriously hurt in Westmeath crash

Lifestyle

There’s a gin renaissance all right, but is it a tonic?

Gig Review: Lisa Hannigan, Cork Opera House

Understanding Kinesiology: One of Ireland’s growing complementary therapies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 