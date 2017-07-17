Home»Today's Stories

Man arrested after murder in Dublin

Monday, July 17, 2017
Joyce Fegan

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the murder of a 56-year-old man in Swords in Dublin.

The man was arrested in the Dublin area and was last night detained at Swords Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was understood to have been out socialising and became involved in an altercation in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí arrived on North Street at 3.05am where they found a man, with very serious injuries, on the steps at the back entrance to Fingal Community College.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the college. His body was removed at 9am.

Two scenes were cordoned off in Swords yesterday, including where the man’s body was found, and at a parking meter in front of the credit union.

Fianna Fáil’s Darragh Butler said the area was “shocked” at the news, as Swords is a “nice, peaceful town, with a purple flag, as it’s a nice environment to go out in.” He said there are CCTV cameras in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnessess, or to anyone who drove around the area and has ‘Dash Cam’ footage, to contact Swords garda station on 01-6664700, the garda confidential line or any garda station.

