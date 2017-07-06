Home»Today's Stories

Man admits attempt to rob after carpark tryst

Thursday, July 06, 2017
Liam Heylin

A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of attempting to rob a man after meeting him through the fabguys.com website for a tryst in a carpark.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said some of the facts as set out by the prosecution would be disputed.

 

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the injured party was trying to run away from the accused, Derek Budden, but fell and dropped his phone.

“The culprit caught up with him. Money was demanded on a countdown from 10 to one or he would stick a screwdriver in his face,” said Insp Kennelly.

He said the injured party went to an internet café in Cork city between 2.30am and 3am, logged on to the fabguys.com website, and got in touch with a man on the south side of the city.

Inspector Kennelly said: “They both got into a black BMW and went to Carrigrohane Road where they engaged in consensual…”

Mr Buttimer interrupted to say: “They engaged with each other.”

Insp Kennelly added: “In terms of a tryst.”

Detective Sergeant Tim Murphy charged Budden, 34, of 12 Elm Rd, Togher, with attempted robbery on January 23 at Carrigrohane Rd, Cork.

The judge put sentencing back until July 19 so that the injured party could be given an opportunity to attend court if he wishes.

court, cork

