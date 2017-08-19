Man accused of murder of his partner, 29

A 31-year-old man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of the murder of his partner, Rita Apine, in her Co Kilkenny home.

Renars Veigulis, originally from Latvia but who had been living at Bridge Street, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, is charged with murdering Ms Apine, aged 29, at Bridge Street on May 14.

The mother was found with serious head injuries at the foot of the stairs in her rented house and the alarm was raised. She died later after being rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny City.

Mr Veigulis, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, had been remanded in custody in May and appeared again before Judge Kathryn Hutton at Cloverhill District Court yesterday when he was served with a book of evidence by Det Garda Paul Coleman.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment and a state solicitor said there was consent to the accused being sent forward for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Hutton told the accused he was being returned for trial on the single charge in the book of evidence.

She warned him that he must inform the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to enter an alibi. Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Veigulis replied, “I understand”. An order for video evidence to be furnished to defence was also made.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier said it was a “most serious matter” and applied for legal aid to include senior and junior counsel representation for his client. He also asked for legal aid for translation of the book of evidence for his client. Judge Hutton acceded to the request.

Mr Collier said Mr Veigulis remains remanded in custody and he has not yet made a bail application. A date for his client’s next hearing date has not yet been fixed and Mr Collier said he expected to be notified in due course.

Ms Apine, who had also moved to Ireland from Latvia, had lived at St Teresa’s Terrace in Kilkenny city before she moved with her young daughter to Bridge Street, Freshford last year.

Unemployed, Mr Veigulis was first arrested on the day his partner was discovered seriously injured but released without charge the following day. However, he was re-arrested four days later and questioned at Kilkenny Garda station where he was charged on May 20.