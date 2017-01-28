Man accused of attacking Garda patrol car with an axe

Gardaí objected yesterday to bail being granted to a man accused of attacking a garda patrol car with an axe.

Garda Brian Larkin arrested Roy Kelly of 15 St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court where there was an objection to bail on grounds including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

It was alleged at 3.30am on Thursday, there was report of a man smashing up a garda patrol car with an axe outside Watercourse Road Garda Station.

It was alleged Mr Kelly was located at the scene in an intoxicated condition.

The rear driver’s side door was damaged as was driver’s door, the windscreen and driver’s window of the 2014 registered patrol car.

Mr Kelly was charged with interfering with the car and causing criminal damage to it. He was also charged with having an axe with a sledgehammer head. He faced two public order charges also, namely being drunk and a danger engaging in threatening behaviour.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer asked yesterday if the gardaí would be satisfied to have the accused remanded on bail with strict conditions.

Insp Ronan Kennelly said the State would agree to that.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail until Cork District Court on Tuesday on condition that he would abide by the following conditions: sign on three days a week at his local garda station, otherwise to stay away from Watercourse Road garda station and from both marked and unmarked garda cars.

He was also put on a 9pm to 8am curfew and refrain from all intoxicants.