Man accidentally discharged shotgun during threat to kill woman

A 29-year-old Cork man who was making a threat to kill a woman in Cork accidentally discharged a shotgun during the incident, it emerged yesterday.

Cian Walsh confirmed his plea of guilty to several charges arising out of the incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

His barrister, Ray Boland, made an application for a senior counsel to be appointed on free legal aid on the basis of the unusual circumstances of the case.

“He made a threat to kill and accidentally discharged the firearm while making the threat to kill,” Mr Boland said.

Judge Gerard O’Brien acceded to the application to extend legal aid to the appointment of a senior counsel for sentencing of the accused.

Sentencing was adjourned to May 30 when the full background to the crime will be outlined in court.

Co-accused, Stephen Coveney, who confirmed his plea of guilty to a series of driving-related charges, will be sentenced on the same date.

Cian Walsh of 17 Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, on September 25 and threatening to kill a woman at Noonan’s Road, Cork, on the same date.

Stephen Coveney, aged 25, of 17 Ascension Heights, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges of endangerment, two for dangerous driving and there is one each for driving without licence or insurance.

The first endangerment charge outlines a series of alleged actions by the defendant in the driving of a Mitsubishi Lancer at Boreenmanna Road, Cork, on September 25.

The charge states that Coveney intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct by driving at Sergeant Noel Madden, then reversing into a marked Garda car driven by Sgt David Callaghan by accelerating forward.

It is alleged that the defendant’s vehicle then hit a parked car which hit another car in which people were sitting.

It is further alleged that the Mitsubishi driven by the accused attempted to mount the footpath where a large crowd of people were walking into Pairc Uí Rinn for the Cork senior hurling semi-final, before coming to a stop after hitting a pole creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

He pleaded guilty to another endangerment charge related to the junction of Connolly Road and Pearse Road by allegedly driving at 110km/h, two for dangerous driving at Well Road and Tory Top Road, and counts related to licence and insurance.