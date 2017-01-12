Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

An 82-year-old man has been told he must keep away from his former “paramour”, a 73-year-old lady he is accused of harassing by email, phone, postcard, letter and by allegedly following her in shops.

Bill Murphy, of Bruach na hAhainne, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry, appeared before Tralee District Court yesterday on charges of harassing the lady on dates between July 31, 2016, and August 9, 2016.

A second harassment charge relates to dates between January 2015 and July 2016 at locations in Co Kerry.

Garda Claire Dennehy of Tralee Garda Station outlined details of arrest, charge and caution, and said Mr Murphy had made no reply when charged.

Prosecutor Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan said the allegations concerned an 18 month period.

The allegations included approaches in shops and following the lady around shops, the court was told.

In evidence, Garda Dennehy said mobile text messages, emails, post-cards, letters and phonecalls were involved. There had been around 40 or 50 postcards and letters and probably around 50 incidents in all, the garda estimated.

His client “absolutely denied” the charges, his solicitor Pat Mann said, indicating Mr Murphy, a distinguished-looking, well-dressed, white-haired bespectacled man seated at the front of public gallery.

Bail conditions given at Tralee station were handed into court and they included not to be in the same area as the woman, and “if their paths crossed” Mr Murphy was to leave immediately.

Mr Mann applied to amend a bail condition that his client was to avoid the Manor West Hotel. This was amended to not being there “except between 3pm and 5pm” to allow him attend swimming and the leisure centre at the hotel.

Mr Murphy is not to go to the Lidl supermarket on the Castlemaine road, according to the bail conditions handed into court.

Mr Mann said it was the view of all parties that a longer rather than a shorter remand would suit.

Another file had gone to the DPP on another allegation concerning the matter, the garda added.

The 73-year-old woman had been living in England for years and moved back to Ireland 12 years ago.

It was while travelling back and forth to the UK they had met, the garda said at the request of Judge James O’Connor, who wanted to know the background without the woman being named.

“These people were paramours,” said Mr Mann.

“My client denies every single item of the allegations,” the solicitor said, adding he could explain an alleged approach to a potential witness.

Judge James O’Connor agreed to adjourn the matter to early May.

There was no application for legal aid.