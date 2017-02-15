Home»Today's Stories

Man, 70, charged with rape of girl, 16

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A Limerick man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on charges of child exploitation, sexual assault, and rape of a girl, 16.

The accused, aged 70, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was served with a book of evidence at Limerick District Court by Detective Garda Fergal Hanrahan of Henry Street Garda Station.

It is alleged the accused raped the girl twice and sexually assaulted her on three occasions on specific dates last July.

The accused is also alleged to have sexually exploited the girl on three specific dates.

Judge Aeneas McCarthy remanded the accused in custody and returned him for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

