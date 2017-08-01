Man, 20, jailed for spitting at grandmother

A man who was told by his grandmother to turn down loud music at home responded by spitting at her and putting her in fear.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed Shane O’Callaghan, 20, for four months yesterday at Cork District Court.

O’Callaghan pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a protection order by verbally abusing, shouting, and spitting at Lily O’Callaghan putting her in fear at the family home at 67 Kilmore Rd, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said: “On July 20 at approximately 11.30pm, Shane O’Callaghan returned to the home he shares with his grandmother, Lily O’Callaghan. He had been drinking and was abusive to his grandmother.

“He had the music blaring and she asked him to turn it down. He spat at her and was shouting and roaring names at her.

“Lily O’Callaghan was in her bedroom as she was afraid of what he might do.

“She contacted gardaí as Shane was gone back down the stairs and was drinking vodka.

“Gardaí arrived and arrested Shane O’Callaghan for breach of the protection order.”

Shane Collins-Daly, defending, said Shane O’Callaghan had been reared from the age of three weeks by his grandmother and she had always been totally supportive of him.

“She is a very decent woman, she always forgives him. He is very sorry for the hurt he caused her,” said Mr Collins-Daly.

“When sober, he is pleasant and good-natured. When he drinks or takes other intoxicants, he makes her life a misery.

“He does want to sort himself out and get off drink. He apologises to his grandmother.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he recalled O’Callaghan’s grandmother was petrified in court on a previous occasion, when giving evidence of being in fear of her grandson.

The judge said he totally respected the woman and the fact that she had stood by the young man through everything.

Ms O’Callaghan was in Cork District Court again for yesterday’s case. Shane O’Callaghan kissed his grandmother before being taken away to commence his sentence.