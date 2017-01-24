Man, 20, died after colliding with his brother in scrambler accident

A 20 year old man died after he collided with his brother and lost control of his scrambler bike on waste ground in Dublin city centre.

Edward McCarthy from Crinian Strand, Dublin 1 died from his injuries on May 18 2015.

His mother Yvonne McCarthy rushed to the Mater Hospital where she was told he had died shortly before 7pm.

"When I heard that I started screaming. I couldn't believe it, he looked like he was only sleeping," she said.

The man's brother Karl McCarthy was with him and a group of others at 'the Dock,' an area of waste ground near Connolly Station where they use their scrambler bikes. Karl McCarthy was inspecting another bike when he stepped back and his brother clipped him with the handlebars.

"I got a good smack, he was probably doing 60kmph or 70kmph. I saw Eddie on the ground under the arch," Mr McCarthy said.

One witness said the bike was powerful and it was moving fast.

"I saw the guy crash, he was possibly doing 50kmph maybe faster. Just as he passed the group he appeared to lose control and he hit the bridge," he said.

Emergency services treated the injured man at the scene. Mr McCarthy had a head injury and a large open would to his upper left leg but he was conscious and speaking to paramedics. He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where his condition deteriorated. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

He sustained three fractured ribs and was bleeding internally, Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

Pathological evidence found he had ruptured his diaphragm in the impact and internally there was in excess of three litres of blood loss.

The cause of death was hypovolemic shock due to hemorrhage due to multiple traumatic injuries following a fall from a motorcycle.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of accidental death.