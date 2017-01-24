Home»Today's Stories

Man, 20, died after colliding with his brother in scrambler accident

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Louise Roseingrave

A 20 year old man died after he collided with his brother and lost control of his scrambler bike on waste ground in Dublin city centre.

Edward McCarthy from Crinian Strand, Dublin 1 died from his injuries on May 18 2015.

His mother Yvonne McCarthy rushed to the Mater Hospital where she was told he had died shortly before 7pm.

"When I heard that I started screaming. I couldn't believe it, he looked like he was only sleeping," she said.

READ NEXT Hairball a factor in 24 year old woman's death, inquest hears

The man's brother Karl McCarthy was with him and a group of others at 'the Dock,' an area of waste ground near Connolly Station where they use their scrambler bikes. Karl McCarthy was inspecting another bike when he stepped back and his brother clipped him with the handlebars.

"I got a good smack, he was probably doing 60kmph or 70kmph. I saw Eddie on the ground under the arch," Mr McCarthy said.

One witness said the bike was powerful and it was moving fast.

"I saw the guy crash, he was possibly doing 50kmph maybe faster. Just as he passed the group he appeared to lose control and he hit the bridge," he said.

Emergency services treated the injured man at the scene. Mr McCarthy had a head injury and a large open would to his upper left leg but he was conscious and speaking to paramedics. He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where his condition deteriorated. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

He sustained three fractured ribs and was bleeding internally, Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

Pathological evidence found he had ruptured his diaphragm in the impact and internally there was in excess of three litres of blood loss.

The cause of death was hypovolemic shock due to hemorrhage due to multiple traumatic injuries following a fall from a motorcycle.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of accidental death.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, death, scrambler, motorcycle, coroners court, dublin

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers

Councillors set for €3.5k pay rise in expenses reform

Woman’s ‘filthy’ leaflet alleged sex abuse

The Everyman celebrates its 120th birthday


Breaking Stories

Government approves inclusion of sexual consent definition in laws

Gardaí make arrest in Eddie Hutch murder investigation

Gardaí investigate Kinahan link to weapons seizure that includes submachine gun 'ready for use'

Girl Guides Ireland changes policy to accept transgender girls

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 