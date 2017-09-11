Mallow people to have their say on sculpture location

The public will get a chance to have its say on where a famous sculpture which for many years adorned a busy roundabout in Co Cork should be relocated.

The sculpture was installed at the Annabella roundabout in Mallow, a major junction connecting the Cork-Limerick-Kerry roads.

The roundabout is being improved as part of an upgrade which will ensure more traffic lanes are installed around it to allow for greater flow.

At a meeting of the Mallow/Kanturk municipal district council, councillor John Paul O’Shea asked council officials what they intended to do with the sculpture which has been removed due to the upgrade.

He asked the municipal district to identify two or three locations in which they believe from an engineering and practical point of view would be best suited for the reinstatement of the sculpture.

Mr O’Shea said that once these were identified, the officials should put the options out to the people of Mallow to “so as they can decide where the future destination lies for this long-standing and much-loved piece of art”.

Council officials agreed that the public’s views are very important and will invite people to let their views known on the replacement of this sculpture.

Currently, the sculpture is back with the original sculptor, Michael Quane, for some remedial works and he is due to undertake this for the next 12 months or so.

“The bottom line is it will remain in Mallow and will be re-erected in the near future with the people of Mallow having it say,” Mr O’Shea said.

The central island in the roundabout is being reduced in size to allow for better traffic flow. This is necessary following the granting of planning permission for Dairygold’s €83.5m regeneration of its milk processing plant in the town.

That project is so big that its envisaged it will lead to an additional heavy goods vehicle bringing milk to the new Dairygold plant every 90 seconds.

The company paid a development contribution to the roundabout work.