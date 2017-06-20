Home»Today's Stories

Make hay while the sun shines as the sizzle is set to fizzle out

Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Dan Buckley

Fancy a 99? Or how about an old fashioned wafer — ripple, preferably — to stay cool in this heat?

Better make it quick as the current sizzler is likely to fizzle out towards the end of the week, according to Met Éireann.

While the glorious weather over the past four days brought crowds to beaches, parks, and lakes in many parts of the country, we may not be so lucky next weekend.

Parts of Ireland were hotter than the Canary Islands on Sunday, with temperatures soaring to 27C in the Midlands, while Tenerife could only manage 24C. It wasn’t sunnyside-up everywhere, though, with Connacht and west Ulster seeing temperatures no higher than 16C.

Weekday workers in most parts of the country may still be able to snatch some sunshine during breaks until Thursday but, come next weekend, temperatures are likely to plunge to12C-15C.

In the meantime, though, we may just about manage a heatwave, in some parts of the country if temperatures stay above 25C.

“You would have to have five consecutive days of sustained heat for a heatwave to occur,” said Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin.

“Tuesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells but there is the chance of a few isolated showers, mainly in the south-west and west. Temperatures along the East coast will be cooler with onshore easterly breezes but, elsewhere it will be another warm day, up to 26C.”

Even when the sun goes down, it will still stay balmy for a day or two.

“For the south of the country, it is going to remain warm overnight, with temperatures not lower than 10 to 15C,” said Ms Gavin.

That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is that, after mid-week, it will be back to slacks and sweaters.

“Temperatures will start to go down towards the mid teens as we go into Thursday and Friday, with patchy rain, drizzle and showers towards the weekend,” said Ms Gavin added.

According to the Met Éireann forecast, tomorrow will be another warm day and Thursday mostly dry but things will begin to cool down on Friday while Saturday will see rain spreading eastwards. The only consolation? That ice-cream will take longer to melt.

