Majority of Cabinet wants to repeal Eighth Amendment

Wednesday, January 10, 2018
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The majority of Cabinet members want to repeal the Eighth Amendment and allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Health Minister Simon Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

That is despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and other key ministers remaining silent on the issue.

At least eight of the 15 senior ministers have told the Irish Examiner they will back recommendations by the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment before they formally discuss the findings for the first time at this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

The meeting will be dominated by the abortion issue, with the Government expected to take an informal view on the matter before finalising its opinion after a three-day Dáil and Seanad debate next week.

Today’s meeting is expected to hear Health Minister Simon Harris say it is his “intention, pending the forthcoming Oireachtas debate, to focus work on the committee’s recommendations”.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, the majority of members said they support the plans by the committee and Citizens’ Assembly.

Asked yesterday for their views, six ministers said they are in favour of repeal and legislate for unrestricted access in the first 12 weeks. They are:

  • Mr Harris;
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe;
  • Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty;
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy;
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan;
  • Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan and Transport Minister Shane Ross have previously outlined their support, although Mr Ross said on Monday he is continuing to read the report, a comment that is in part due to the fact the Independent Alliance is likely to be divided on the issue.

Of the remaining seven ministers, Education Minister Richard Bruton, Business Minister Heather Humphreys, and Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring did not respond to requests for comment last night.

A spokesperson for Communications Minister Denis Naughten said he is still reading over the five-page report, which was published before Christmas, and a spokesperson for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed declined to comment.

The fact the majority of the Cabinet now supports repeal and unrestricted abortion access in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy will increase the pressure on Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney to express their views.

Mr Varadkar is unlikely to do so until after next week’s Dáil and Seanad debates. Sources said it is likely Mr Coveney will express his position at Monday’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, before the Dáil and Seanad debates take place.

It is understood Mr Harris will tell Cabinet today the exact timetable needed to ensure a May or June referendum date amid speculation of a vote on Friday, May 25.

This timetable includes:

  • December’s committee report publication;
  • Next week’s Dáil and Seanad debates;
  • The subsequent end-of-month memo to Cabinet based on the debate decisions;
  • Initial approval to hold a referendum and the drawing up of a draft general scheme, expected by March;
  • A memo to Cabinet approving the draft referendum bill and the formal approval of the bill by President Michael D Higgins by the end of March;
  • And the establishment of a referendum commission.


