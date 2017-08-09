Major rise in people renting out spare rooms in own homes

There has been a significant jump in the numbers of people renting out spare rooms in their own homes, possibly in response to calls for more private accommodation for college students.

Although the latest Revenue Commissioners data suggests the average amount paid to owner-occupiers for renting a room has dipped significantly, the numbers taking advantage of the associated tax relief rose to their highest level ever at nearly 6,500 in 2015.

This was 750, or 13%, more than in 2014 when the tax foregone by the State for allowing the relief on rent-a-room income reached a record €9.3m.

The amount which can be earned from renting a spare room without a tax liability has been increased in successive budgets as an incentive to increase use of the scheme. It was just €7,620 from 2002-07 and rose to €10,000 a year from 2008-14. After rising to €12,000 in 2015, the Government pushed it to €14,000 this year.

The new Revenue figures show that in 2015, the cost of the tax relief fell by over a quarter to €6.9m, giving an average relief of almost €1,070 to each of the 6,460 recipients. However, the numbers availing of the relief were more than double the figure for 2007, when 3,180 people claimed exemption from the tax at a cost to the State of €4.7m.

The increasing numbers and smaller average incomes point to the use of the rent-a-room relief by homeowners for fewer rooms, or for shorter periods, or both.

This may be a reflection of a positive response to calls for those living near college campuses to rent to third-level students in the face of an accommodation crisis in some cities.

Launching a Department of Education student accommodation strategy three weeks ago, minister of state for higher education Mary Mitchell O’Connor said nearly 2,500 students were accommodated by the renting of spare rooms last year. She said this was a direct result of the Union of Students in Ireland campaign promoting the option. A target of 4,000 students in digs accommodation has been set for 2019.

“It’s a win-win situation, as students get accommodation and homeowners can earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free doing this,” she said.

There still remains a severe shortage of purpose-built rental accommodation for students. Although over 1,000 more bed spaces were added to the stock of student accommodation in the past year, and nearly 1,500 more will be available from this autumn, student representatives still report difficulties around availability and cost in Dublin, Cork, and Galway.

The student accommodation strategy includes funding of €160,000 this year and in 2018 for the USI #HomesForStudy campaign to increase the take-up of digs accommodation.