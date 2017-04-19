Mabs firm in leap year pay cut breach

The holders of the purse-strings for the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs) have been slammed for their “penny pinching” and ‘miserly’ leap year reduction on frontline workers.

Unite sector organiser Ed Thompson made the charge after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found a Mabs firm was in breach of the Payment of Wages Act and ordered it to repay all monies docked to two workers as a result of a 2016 leap year calculation.

According to Mr Thompson, the two workers are “delighted” and will receive between €140 and €160 each: “This was not about the money — it was about the principle.”

Unite represents 150 workers in nearly 30 Mabs offices, and Mr Thompson said he has already written to Mabs so other workers who suffered a leap year cut from their weekly pay will get their money back.

Mabs operates 51 branches and is funded by the Department of Social Protection through the Citizens Information Board (CIB), which is responsible for the disbursement of department funds to Mabs.

Mabs told the WRC it was instructed by the CIB to divide the workers’ annual salary by 52.18 to reflect the extra day in the leap year in 2016. The method of calculation was implemented from January 1 last year and involved the gross salary of the two workers being divided by 52.18 instead of the customary 52 weeks thereby resulting in a reduction in pay. In one case, one worker had her pay reduced by €3.11 a week and in the second, the worker had her pay reduced by €2.73 a week. Both workers felt very strongly that the reduction has been made without their consent.

According to the WRC report “while it was accepted that the amount involved in this case is relatively small on a weekly basis, it is not insignificant over 12 months. The union also raised the increased workload the claimant has taken on over the past number of years”.

Mabs told the WRC it was fully bound by CIB instructions and argued it has not made any unlawful deductions to the workers’ wages.

In his two rulings, adjudication officer Jim O’Connell found dividing the yearly salary by 52.18 formula “is rarely used”. He said he found the complaints to be well founded and in breach of the Payment of Wages Act and has instructed Mabs to repay all of the monies deducted since January 4, 2016.

Mr Thompson said that he found it ironic the agency tasked with advising people in severe financial straits would make such a reduction: “Our members have had to endure horrific times with clients since the crash in 2008. These were people knocking on their door, suicidal about debt and yet the Citizens Information Bureau can give an instruction to the local Mabs companies, a penny-pinching miserly approach to take a small few quid from our members. It is unacceptable.”

Chief cxecutive of CIB, Angela Black declined to comment on Mr Thompson’s remarks that it had adopted a ‘penny pinching, miserly approach’ in instructing Mabs to make the leap year reduction.