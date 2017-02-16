LUNCHTIME BULLETIN: Maurice McCabe crisis brought idea of General Election centre stage

Here's your lunchtime bulletin.

IRELAND: Finance Minister Michael Noonan has said the Maurice McCabe crisis has brought the idea of a General Election centre stage.

IRELAND: The ASTI say a decision not to hold parent-teacher meetings outside school hours has nothing to do with them.

IRELAND: An Irish fertility expert says he is shocked scientists in the United States has effectively given the green light to creating genetically-modified babies.

WORLD: The mystery of what happened to the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he waited for a flight in a Malaysian airport only deepens.

WORLD: Syrian President Bashar Assad has hit out at his French counterpart, accusing Francois Hollande of sponsoring terror in Syria.

BUSINESS: Cork comes bottom of eight regions nationally for labour participation — in an economic study released by Ibec — but scores the highest in the country for the most IDA-supported jobs.

SPORT: You’d think beating their Champions League last-16 opponents 5-1 would be enough for Bayern Munich, but their social media team proved just as ruthless after the game.

FEATURE: An exhibition of postcards allows Irish women to anonymously post a confession

SHOWBIZ: Coronation Street scriptwriters have been chastised by fans after Wednesday night’s episode suggested the character Mike Baldwin may be alive, after being killed off 11 years ago.

VIRAL: A seven-year-old girl who loves robots and computers got something of a shock when Google chief Sundar Pichai responded personally to her job application.