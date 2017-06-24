LUNCHTIME BULLETIN: Ex-chief of the Ulster Volunteer Force pleads guilty to five murders; Missing teenager in Cork

Here's your lunchtime news bulletin
IRELAND: A former loyalist paramilitary commander turned supergrass has pleaded guilty to 200 terrorist offences, including five murders.
IRELAND: Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in finding missing girl Aoife Thornhill.
IRELAND: Residents living in the shadow of a huge Japanese knotweed infestation are considering legal action if the council does not take immediate steps to tackle the problem.
WORLD: Senate Republicans have released their long-awaited bill
to dismantle much of Barack Obama's healthcare law but ran into trouble as four GOP senators said they opposed it.
WORLD: Theresa May has won a guarded welcome from fellow European leaders for proposals which could see three million EU citizens win the right to stay on in Britain after Brexit.
BUSINESS: The Government is to sell its stake in AIB today at an offer price of €4.40 per share.
SPORT: Waterford star Stephen Bennett has been hit with a one-match ban arising from an incident during last Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final.
... SOME DISTRACTION
SHOWBIZ: It's been revealed that Kodaline are to honour a fan, who died during one of their concerts last year, with a song on their new album.
VIRAL: We can’t stop watching this TV3 weatherman’s hilarious umbrella fail
SHOWBIZ: Johnny Depp joked about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.
