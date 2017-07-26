LUNCHTIME BULLETIN: Alan Cawley guilty of double murder; Return of water supply further delayed

Here's your lunchtime news bulletin.

GET INFORMED ...

IRELAND: Jury finds Alan Cawley guilty of double murder of two elderly brothers in Mayo

IRELAND: Water supply in north-east may not come back until weekend, says Irish Water

IRELAND: ‘Horrible experience’ for family fleeing domestic abuse

ANALYSIS: ‘Sad and sadly inevitable’ conclusion to case of Charlie Gard

WORLD: Man gets 18 years for battering boy, 5, to death over lost shoe

BUSINESS: Dublin Port sees rise in trade figures

SPORT: Kenedy sent home from Chelsea's pre-season over social media posts

... SOME DISTRACTION

VIRAL: When nobody came to this soon-to-be mum’s baby shower the internet had the best response

ENTERTAINMENT: Glastonbury's replacment festival is coming to Ireland

VIRAL: A family from Muff in Donegal appeared on Family Fortunes AU and this happened