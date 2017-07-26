Home»Today's Stories

LUNCHTIME BULLETIN: Alan Cawley guilty of double murder; Return of water supply further delayed

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Irish Examiner digital staff

Here's your lunchtime news bulletin.

GET INFORMED ...

IRELAND: Jury finds Alan Cawley guilty of double murder of two elderly brothers in Mayo

IRELAND: Water supply in north-east may not come back until weekend, says Irish Water

IRELAND: ‘Horrible experience’ for family fleeing domestic abuse

ANALYSIS: ‘Sad and sadly inevitable’ conclusion to case of Charlie Gard

WORLD: Man gets 18 years for battering boy, 5, to death over lost shoe

BUSINESS: Dublin Port sees rise in trade figures

SPORT: Kenedy sent home from Chelsea's pre-season over social media posts

... SOME DISTRACTION

 

VIRAL: When nobody came to this soon-to-be mum’s baby shower the internet had the best response

ENTERTAINMENT: Glastonbury's replacment festival is coming to Ireland

VIRAL: A family from Muff in Donegal appeared on Family Fortunes AU and this happened

 

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Bizarre’ row over soldier’s allowance lasted 16 years

Interest expressed in vacant Killarney hospital

Green light for Cork floating hotel

Campaigners want Seven Heads included on tourist trail


Breaking Stories

Man alerts Coast Guard after becoming unsure about position due to heavy fog

Ambulance paramedic left colleague stranded 100kms from base after 'disagreement'

Jason Corbett 911 dispatcher says Martens 'not out of breath' doing CPR

Minister criticised for lack of updates on Irish Water

Lifestyle

Three great routes for summer scrambling fans

Read the terms when it comes to car finance

Back to Ballybeg with the Mundy sisters

Wife, mother, and maker of fine furniture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 22, 2017

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 