Luke 'Ming' Flanagan burnt online in Twitter spat with Aer Lingus

Thousands of Irish people may have been burnt by the sun in recent days, but Irish MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan found himself burnt online by airline Aer Lingus yesterday in a Twitter spat.

The controversial politician, who is known for speaking and tweeting his mind, took to the social media site to voice his anger at an apparent delay to the departure of his Aer Lingus flight yesterday.

“What are @aerlingus stats for leaving on time? Does it ever happen?Then the drip drip feed of oh dear we’re going to be a bit later #chancers,” he tweeted.

What are @aerlingus stats for leaving on time?Does it ever happen?Then the drip drip feed of oh dear we're going to be a bit later #chancers — Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (@lukeming) June 19, 2017

However, rather than lying down, the person in charge of the Aer Lingus’ Twitter feed hit back a short while later, putting the MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency back in his place.

“Hi Luke, we see that your flight landed a few minutes early today. We hope to see you on board again soon!” was the response.

Hi Luke, we see that your flight landed a few minutes early today. We hope to see you on board again soon! — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 19, 2017

Almost immediately, the response from Aer Lingus was being seized upon by fellow twitter account holders who concluded Mr Flanagan had been left burnt by the response.

“Great thread if you need a giggle!! Sorry Luke, as my 7yr old would say, ‘You just got BOOCHED!!’ Lol!” said one account holder.

“oh Luke, you’ve just been owned!!” said another.

An initially truculent Mr Flanagan hit back by suggesting that landing early was just a rarity.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil. First time in months,” he tweeted.

However, a short time later, a somewhat more restrained Mr Flanagan gave the former national airline some praise but again suggested inconsistency of service had led his staff to stop booking with it.

“What are your stats for leaving on time? Just curious. Friendly airline, Comfy seats.But my staff stopped flying with ye due to uncertainty,” he said.

He added in response to one person’s comments about the airline: “So do I. Staff are very friendly. Need to drop the line. ‘We’ll be landing in 10 minutes’ Great but any indication when I’ll get off plane!!”

As MEP, Mr Flanagan would have to travel between Ireland and Brussels and Strasbourg regularly as would his staff.

After serving on Roscommon County Council, he was elected as a TD for the Roscommon–South Leitrim constituency at the 2011 general election.

He served in Dáil Éireann for three years before being elected as an independent candidate for the Midlands-North-West constituency at the 2014 European Parliament election.