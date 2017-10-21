Home»Today's Stories

Loyal customers pay again for phones

Saturday, October 21, 2017
By Joe Leogue

Mobile phone customers who do not change their tariff after their contract ends may be paying subsidies for a handset they have already paid for, a consumer group warns.

Many mobile phone users take out a contract with the cost of the new handset included in the overallprice of the fixed term deal, with the majority paid off on a monthly basis over two years.

At the end of the fixed-term contract, consumers can stay with their network on the same contract, take out a new contract, or switch to another provider.

But the UK’s Citizens Advice found some British customers who stayed on the same contract when their fixed-term deal ended were charged the same as when they were paying for the handset.

In a bid to clarify the situation here, the Irish Examiner asked Eir, 3, and Vodafone if they reduce the price of customers’ bills once the cost of their phones is paid off, and if they would consider itemising bills to show customers how much of their monthly fee goes towards paying for a device.

In a statement, Eir said a number of its mobile plans subsidise the cost of a new handset, removing the upfront cost for the customer: “The amount of subsidy depends on the tariff, handset and other factors.

For example, if the customer is an existing mobile or broadband customer, he or she may get an additional discount. This monthly bill remains constant throughout the period of the contract (which can be 18 or 24 months, depending upon the cost of the handset). After the minimum contract, this price remains the same.

However, at the end of this minimum contract period, the customer is offered the opportunity to upgrade to a new handset,” it said.

A Vodafone Ireland spokesperson said it strives “to give our customers the price plan that best suits them”.

“We offer a range of options to our customers nearing the end of their contract. These include being able to upgrade their handset, receiving an extra allowance to enhance their existing plan or, if they choose, switching to a SIM only plan.

"Customers can also change phones after just three months with our upgrade anytime option.”

According to 3, its plans’ monthly payment “is based on the service provided”.

“Plans are not structured to assign a certain portion of the monthly payment to subsidise a device and this is reflected in the customer’s bill.

"When a customer signs up to a mobile phone contract with 3, they are clearly advised of the contract’s minimum term. The customer may terminate the contract at the end of the minimum term or any time thereafter on giving 30 days’ notice. 3 endeavours to contact customers when they are coming to the end of their contract’s minimum.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Mobile phonecustomers

More in this Section

Bail for man, 60, accused of sexually assaulting four women in Cork

HSE to explain why it paid 600% drug price rise

River Lee’s first new bridge in decade installed

Drink driver caught for 11th time is jailed


Breaking Stories

Man in his 30s to appear in court tomorrow over Offaly €1m drug seizure

Health officials issue alert after measles outbreak reported in Dublin

No winner in tonight's €55.6m Euromillions jackpot

More than €15k in cash, 8,000 cigarettes and a car seized in Cork city

Lifestyle

Live music review: The Horrors - Icy genius in a thrillingly intimate setting

Why a good breakfast is a must for your kids

Facing fears while terrifying punters at Cork's Nightmare Realm

Weathering the storm of 1961: We watched 30 large trees uprooted

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »