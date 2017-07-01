Low-cost flights to America mark ‘new era for Cork’

Ireland’s three main airports will usher in a new era in transatlantic travel this weekend with the launch of direct low-cost flights to America.

Following a three-year licensing battle, Norwegian Airlines will finally launch the first of 19 weekly flights to the US east coast from Cork, Dublin, and Shannon — the Cork to Boston/Providence service launching today is the airport’s first direct transatlantic service.

Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said it will mark the start of a new chapter in the airport’s history. “This will bring jobs, revenue, and tourism growth directly to businesses and towns throughout the south of Ireland and grow our regional economy,” he said.

The new flights will serve the smaller US airports of Stewart International, outside New York, and Providence, south of Boston, where landing charges are lower, allowing Norwegian to offer seats from as low as €129 one way or €230 return.

The first scheduled direct transatlantic flight in Cork Airport’s 56-year history is due to take off for Providence at 4.20pm today. Norwegian will operate three flights a week from Cork to New England.

It will launch its new daily Dublin to Stewart International, New York state, service at 2.30pm today, and its new five-flights a week service from Dublin to Providence at 3pm tomorrow.

The airline is also planning to launch its twice-weekly service from Shannon to Stewart at 3.40pm tomorrow, followed by its twice-weekly Shannon to Providence service at 3.30pm on Monday.

Passengers will be able to use the US preclearance facilities at Dublin and Shannon airports.