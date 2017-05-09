Home»Today's Stories

‘Lovesick’ husband, 75, told to stop constantly texting wife

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A judge has told a “lovesick and brokenhearted” 75-year-old man that non-stop texting to his wife of nearly 50 years has to stop.

At the family law court, Judge Patrick Durcan made an order permitting the man to only send two texts a week to his wife.

The woman, who has moved out of the family home to stay with relatives, was seeking a safety order after already been granted an earlier protection order.

In a heartfelt plea with Judge Durcan, the man said: “Is there is a possibility she would come back? I’d love that. I’m brokenhearted. I’m powerless.

“I love my wife dearly. I never thought I would be in this situation. I am pining without her to be honest with you. I would take her back tomorrow.”

The woman said: “There is love for him but, at the moment, I need time.”

The man asked that his wife would respond to one of his texts.

“It would be a lift to my health — I am not feeling well now. Even if she texts back and said ‘how are you?’ I would be thrilled if she responded.”

When Judge Durcan suggested the pensioner text his wife once a day, or every second day, solicitor Ronan Murphy said: “Not at this point. He is the offending party here. She is a very forgiving woman, as her husband has pointed out.”

Mr Murphy said his client is “frightened” at the moment.

Judge Durcan told the woman: that “I am going to keep you under the court’s protection.”

To the man, he said: “I don’t want you texting non-stop.”

Allowing the parties text each other twice a week, the judge told the man: “Just make a little contact because too much contact would create problems.”

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

