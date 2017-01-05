Louise McSharry backs new cancer campaign

RTÉ broadcaster Louise McSharry never wants her son to suffer like she did when she got cancer.

“I’m lucky — I got out of the right side of cancer, and now have a three-month-old son, something I didn’t think would be possible after my diagnosis,” said the radio presenter.

“I never want him to have to experience the pain and worry I encountered with this disease. That’s why I want to get cancer.”

Ms McSharry was speaking at the launch of the Irish Cancer Society’s provocative campaign, ‘I Want to Get Cancer’, in Dublin yesterday.

“This campaign is shocking, but a cancer diagnosis is shocking, and sometimes we all need to be shocked out of our comfort zone to start to really think about things,” she said.

There were small things people could do to try and prevent cancer, like screening or going to their doctor if they did not feel right, said Ms McSharry.

“The biggest lesson I have learned is that you have to listen to your body. I think it is great that the Irish Cancer Society is promoting that message.”

After a year of feeling “not right”, Ms McSharry was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014.

“Being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 31 was shocking, but it opened my eyes,” said Ms McSharry.

“A disease I had never dreamed I would experience suddenly took over my life. I quickly realised that cancer knows no boundaries — it can happen to anyone at any time.

“Everyone thinks they’re aware of cancer, but it’s often not until your life is impacted by it that you begin to pay attention to what it really means to have this terrible disease. We have to talk about it and raise awareness.”

Ms McSharry is now almost two years out of treatment. “I feel great. I don’t think about it most days,” she said.

Over 150 people a day are diagnosed with cancer in Ireland — one person every three minutes, or 40,000 people a year.

The society’s head of communications, Gráinne O’Rourke, said the hard-hitting campaign — which took two years to develop — was the first of its kind.

“‘I Want to Get Cancer’ is designed to be provocative, it has to be to save lives,” said Ms O’Rourke.

However, it was not intended to upset anyone who has cancer or lost someone to cancer. It was designed to get a conversation going on the issue.

“For too long we have spoken about cancer in hushed tones and with a sense of fear and avoidance. Some people even think cancer is inevitable. We want to change that,” she said.

Due to advances in cancer research, six out of 10 cancer patients will survive to five years and beyond, double the survival rate of 40 years ago. Four out of 10 cancers can be prevented by lifestyle changes.

“While cancer is no longer a death sentence, we can’t get complacent about its devastating effects. Its physical and psychological impacts are immense, but there is a lot of help and support available.”

Cancer.ie