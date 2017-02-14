Lotto winner will go to higher court over stepson

The €3.3m Lotto winner ordered by the High Court to pay one-sixth of the win to her stepson is to bring the legal battle to a higher court.

Mary Walsh, 66, intends to appeal a High Court order directing her to pay one sixth of a €3.3m lotto win to her stepson David Walsh, 52, the High Court heard yesterday.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys, who made orders preventing Mrs Walsh from reducing her assets below €929,000 was also informed in a statement sworn by Mrs Walsh that she only has total assets consisting of a house, car and a life insurance policy worth €670,000, including liquid assets of €6,991.61.

The judge also refused to allow Mrs Walsh make payments out of her assets to cover living, legal and business expenses. She had sought living expenses of €1,050 per month and €4,000 per month to keep her business going, which she said was lossmaking and had total losses of €53,000.

David Walsh, of Knocknagreena, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, sued his stepmother Mrs Walsh, from Perrse- park, Ballinasloe, and argued that he was entitled to his share on the grounds his signature was among six that were written on the back of the winning ticket.

Mrs Walsh was married to David’s late father Peter, who died in December 2011. She denied the claims and said the ticket was hers. She claimed David Walsh was offered and accepted her and her late husband’s house in lieu of €200,000 from the win. David Walsh, who claimed he was promised a share of the money by his late father, denied that.

In his ruling yesterday, Mr Justice Humphreys said he was satisfied based on the evidence Mrs Walsh had given to the court during the hearing and the contents of the sworn statement, to make the orders sought, including the freezing orders.

He agreed with Mr Walsh’s lawyers that Mrs Walsh’s old age pension of €233 a week would cover her living expenses.

Neither of the Walshes were present in court.