Lottery winner has just days to find ticket and claim €1m

A Christmas dream could soon turn into a nightmare for the owner of a lotto ticket worth €1m as they only have days to claim their prize.

The National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle was won by a ticket sold at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Rd in Cork on December 21, but the ticket holder has yet to claim their €1m jackpot.

Now the National Lottery is warning that the ticket holder only has until Friday, March 31, to claim their prize before the deadline passes and their fortune is lost.

The winning ticket number is 179740, and all who bought their ticket from the Tivoli Rd service station are being urged to check their numbers to see if they are €1m richer.

“We would urge all National Lottery players to check in their homes and cars for any misplaced Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased just before Christmas last year, especially by those in the Cork region,” said National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin.

“You never know, you may have a €1m winning ticket sitting at the bottom of a Christmas stocking or in an unopened Christmas card. It could be a worthwhile search to find the €1m lucky ticket.”

The prize is one of four significant windfalls yet to be claimed from Lotto HQ.

The winning ticket of a €12.8m jackpot, sold in Dublin, has not been claimed since the draw on March 4. However, it is understood the winners have been in touch with Lottery officials.

March also saw a Mayo player match five numbers and the bonus ball to win €65,965 — but they have yet to collect their prize.

Louth was lucky for one player, who bought a ticket in the Wee County that matched five numbers and the bonus ball on January 28. However, the ticket holder has not stepped forward to receive their €80,629.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize in person at National Lottery Headquarters on Abbey St in Dublin.

Winners are urged to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.