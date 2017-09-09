Longford holiday village on track for 2019 opening

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar planted an oak tree to mark the start of construction at the €23m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village in Co Longford yesterday.

He was joined by Center Parcs chief executive Martin Dalby, who described the occasion as a “key milestone” for the project, which promises 750 construction jobs and a further 1,000 permanent positions on completion in the summer of 2019.

Expressing his delight at the development on the 400-acre Newcastle Wood site, Mr Varadkar said the €200m investment, probably one of the biggest in the region, was transformative and hugely welcome, particularly in Longford.

“The Government is very conscious that Longford has faced very difficult economic challenges, but the tide is turning,” he said.

He noted that unemployment had peaked in Longford at almost 20% in 2011 but said it is now around 11%.

“For Longford, in many ways, it will be what Dublin Airport is to my constituency; a source of investment, a source of employment year- round,” he said.

Mr Varadkar noted that the recovery was “uneven” and said “parts of the country, including Longford and the Midlands, now need to see an acceleration of that recovery and greater job creation and greater economic growth”. He said tourism could benefit every part of Ireland, adding that 2016 was a record year.

“It looks like 2017 could be another record year because of increasing numbers from mainland Europe and North America,” he added.

Mr Varadkar cited the abolition of travel tax, improved air access, and the reduction in Vat as key factors in tourism growth.

Mr Dalby said: “It is full steam ahead now and already we have over 130 construction workers onsite who are preparing for the main construction phase.

“This number is set to peak to approximately 750 workers next year.“

He thanked the Government, local authority, IDA Ireland, and the local community for their continued support for the development.

“We have always said that this project would have a transformative effect on the Midlands and we are already seeing signs of the positive economic impact that Center Parcs will bring to the region,” he said.

“The project is on track and we very much look forward to introducing the Center Parcs short break experience to Irish families in the summer of 2019.”

Mr Dalby explained that due to the long-term nature of the Longford investment, Brexit was not a major concern for the operators.

He said: “What we have actually done is bought some euros in advance to hedge the construction.”

He said the holiday village would be open year-round and is weather-proof.

“This is very much a domestic holiday proposition. We fully expect that 70, 80% of the customers will be Irish families coming for a short break stay,” he said.

In terms of price, he said people could, to a degree, choose to spend what their budget will suit.

“Equally, at different times of the year, it is also different prices. Say a family of four, midweek stay, four nights. Maybe €500, €600 something like that,” he said.

On the higher end of the scale, he said there are four treehouses in Sherwood for about £600 a day.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan was delighted that the IDA was backing the project.

“Not only will it provide a premier amenity for Ireland which will be a significant boost to our tourism offering, the number of jobs created and the value to the Midlands economy will be substantial,” he said.