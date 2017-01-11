Lone suspect for anti-Islamic leaflets in Roscommon town

Gardaí are investigating the distribution of suspected hate leaflets in a Roscommon town due to take in 80 Syrian refugees.

Officers suspect a lone individual, rather than a group, was involved in dispersing the anti-Islamic leaflets through letterboxes on the outskirts of Ballaghaderreen last Sunday.

“The matter is being investigated and it is being taken seriously,” said a Garda spokesman.

It emerged that a resident went after the individual and confronted him — after which he ran off.

The literature urges locals to “preserve freedom in the West” by refusing Muslims entry into Ireland and to “crush them once and for all”.

Gardaí are conducting house to house inquiries to get a description of the individual and are gathering CCTV footage.

If gardaí identify the man, they could question him under the Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.