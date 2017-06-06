Home»Today's Stories

London attack terrorist wasn't on Garda radar

Tuesday, June 06, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The London attack terrorist who is believed to have been living in Ireland as recently as last year was not being monitored by gardaí, outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny has confirmed.

Rachid Redouane was not being monitored by gardaí, confirmed Taoiseach Enda Kenny.
Speaking in Chicago during a two-day trade mission, Mr Kenny said Rachid Redouane was never identified as a threat in this country.

Idenity documents found by British police on Mr Redouane’s body on Saturday night indicate he spent time in Ireland, and may have been living in the Dublin suburb of Rathmines for a short period last year.

In addition, the 30-year-old — who British police told the Irish Examiner “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan” — is understood to have married British national Charisse Redouane O’Leary in Ireland in 2011, before travelling to Britain.

The couple, who have a one-year-old child and separated last year, are believed to have returned to Ireland for a short time in 2016.

Speaking in Chicago, Mr Kenny said: “In this case, these facts are being checked, but my understanding is this individual was not a member of that small group [of Irish-based people being monitored].”

The comment came as Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan held a three-hour meeting on the London attacks with senior officers in Dublin, resulting in her instigating some fresh safety measures, including putting armed garda support units on standby in Irish cities.

Gardai are also continuing to assist British authorities on checking for information on Mr Redouane’s history such as how he arrived in Ireland and whether he used his marriage here to enter Britain; whether he had residency here or a garda immigration registration card; and if he was Moroccan, Libyan or from elsewhere.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald last night released a statement saying there is “no specific threat to Ireland” and gardaí “appropriate operational measures” are in place.

