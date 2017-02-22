Home»Today's Stories

Locals plan tribute to late homeless busker

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

A homeless man has died in Tullamore, and locals in the Co Offaly town are planning to play tribute to him at an event tonight.

File image

Conor O’Hagan, 25, had been living in the town for around five months and regularly busked with his guitar on its streets.

Ken Smollen, leader of the Irish Democratic Party who is also involved in a local Food Appeal, wrote on his Facebook page that Mr O’Hagan had been hospitalised recently “due to the effects of sleeping outdoors”.

He later told local media that he had spoken with Mr O’Hagan once, to give him a sleeping bag and some food.

Local sources told the Irish Examiner that Mr O’Hagan had been homeless and that this included sleeping rough. It is also understood that he had slept in the station in the town on a few occasions.

Efforts were also made to try to access services for him. The cause of his death is not known.

Yesterday, local people who had got to know Mr O’Hagan said they would stage a commemorative gig in the town.

One local, writing on Facebook, stated: “As you may know, Conor who has called Tullamore his home for the past few months, has sadly passed away.

“As a busker, he was well known playing his guitar beside Boots. Please join us this Wednesday at O’Connor Square in a farewell tribute to him.”

A number of local musicians are involved in the initiative. It’s understood some of those involved were also performing in memory of Mr O’Hagan at a bar in the town last night.

One local said yesterday that the 25-year-old was “a gentle soul” and a “free spirit” who also had a heart condition. It is understood he had been in a serious condition in Tullamore General Hospital recently and that he had been supported during his illness by his father.

It is understood that Mr O’Hagan had attended Clonakilty Community College in Co Cork. However, it is believed much of his family now live in Manchester in England and that he also has relatives living in the North.

Some of his family were due in Tullamore last night to attend the weekly ‘Acoustic Tuesdays’ event in Joe Lee’s pub, at which he had previously performed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS busker, homeless, homelessness, Offaly

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

55% surge in children registered as homeless

Daft.ie report: Rising rents pushing people into homelessness

Peter McVerry Trust: There are 13 empty houses for every homeless adult

Homeless figures reach over 7,000

More in this Section

Taxi driver claiming €60k ‘was lying through his teeth’

Credit unions in Tipperary and Cork in talks to merge

Laws prevent buoy on bridge

1,300 social housing units for Cork


Breaking Stories

Tesco call on Mandate to abandon strike

Lifestyle

Sounds of sibling revelry

I’m cheering on Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga for Oscars

Our Lady's Hospice help patients come to terms with dying

Making cents: Weighing up the expense of health insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 18, 2017

    • 27
    • 32
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 